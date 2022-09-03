American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after buying an additional 441,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 378,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 304,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 236,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 132,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.