American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,625 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $19.18 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 over the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

