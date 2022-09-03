American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 346,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 132,360 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

