American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.21 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $295.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average of $257.17. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

