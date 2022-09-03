American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bruker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bruker by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $56.07 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.