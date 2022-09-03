American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 43,947 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Open Lending by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $9.39 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

