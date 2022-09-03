American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1,683.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 150,398 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $247,878,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,419,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

