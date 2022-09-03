American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.40 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 242.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $947,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $225.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.48 and a 200-day moving average of $252.95. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

