American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

