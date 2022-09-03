American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.60 Million Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stepan by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

SCL opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.75. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

