American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.67 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,830 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $38.65 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.