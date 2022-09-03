American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,576 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,946,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,429,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 3,283.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 949,829 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 522,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,036,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

IBOC stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

About International Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

