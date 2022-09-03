American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $115.07 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $79.95 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

