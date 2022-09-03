American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

