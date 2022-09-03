American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arko by 124.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,216,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,581 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth about $186,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arko by 29.4% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arko by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

