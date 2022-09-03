American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218,867 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 236.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,280.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,941 shares of company stock valued at $589,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

