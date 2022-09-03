American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 226.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $23.79 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

