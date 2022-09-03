American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $68.77 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

