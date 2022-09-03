American Century Companies Inc. Invests $9.63 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 282,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $68,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

