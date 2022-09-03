American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 301,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 234,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CL King decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

HBI opened at $8.61 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

