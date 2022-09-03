American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 123,095 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $911.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.46.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

