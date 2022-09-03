American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 15,864 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIPR opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.02 million. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

