American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 18,463 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $132.37.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

