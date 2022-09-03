American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 33,458 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 229,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 80,205 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 288,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.00 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

