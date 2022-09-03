American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 53,822 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.4 %

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

ASIX opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

