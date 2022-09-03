American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 54,385 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 838.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,385 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,679,000 after acquiring an additional 192,819 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $164,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,041,000 after buying an additional 220,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

