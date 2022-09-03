American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 689,158 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,158 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 99.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 374,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 186,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HL opened at $3.90 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

