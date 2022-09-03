American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 88,069 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,069 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $940.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.77. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

