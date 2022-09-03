American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,529 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Archrock by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Archrock by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Archrock by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.65%.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,976,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

