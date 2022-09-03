American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,178 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

