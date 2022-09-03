American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

