American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $63.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

