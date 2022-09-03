American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,869 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after buying an additional 87,709 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 17.8% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 293,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.42.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,523. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

