American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $555.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $516.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

