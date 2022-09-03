American Century Companies Inc. Sells 125,937 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125,937 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,923,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,520,779.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,115 shares of company stock worth $11,664,771 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

