American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $394.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.55 and a 200-day moving average of $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

