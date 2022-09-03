American Century Companies Inc. Sells 131,626 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 128.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

