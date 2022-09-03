American Century Companies Inc. Sells 26,998 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,998 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

TAXF stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

