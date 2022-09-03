American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
CRL stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.11 and a 200-day moving average of $246.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Read More
