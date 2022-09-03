American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

CRL stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.11 and a 200-day moving average of $246.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.