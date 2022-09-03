American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $216,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 151.4% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 28,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

