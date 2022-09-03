Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 317,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,792,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

