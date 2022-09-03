Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,827.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCUS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

