Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,308,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,130 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 732,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

