Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,025 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 288,284 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $198.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

