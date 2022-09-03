AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $18.99. AZEK shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 10,877 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 505.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 758,610 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 466.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 667,488 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

