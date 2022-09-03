Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 117,386 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $62,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after acquiring an additional 63,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $6,336,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:RL opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59.
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
