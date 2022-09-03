Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 407,827 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $64,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.