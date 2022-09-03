Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 74,681 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $61,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,391,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,391,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

