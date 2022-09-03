Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 624,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $62,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 290,301 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 718,728 shares of company stock worth $84,566,950 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

