Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,101 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $61,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17,409.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $140.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.53.

